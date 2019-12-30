<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Tiv Youth Organization (TYO) has asked the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, to tender an unreserved apology to the Paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, the Tor Tiv, HRM Prof. James Ayatse, over his recent insults on his person and office of the Tiv Paramount Ruler.

This is even as Senator Akume’s Media Consultant, Dr. Aondona Mkor, has denied that his principal make any such statement against the Tor Tiv.

Mkor in a telephone chat with newsmen insisted that the Minister never made such statement saying those who are peddling such rumor are only trying to create rift between the Tor Tiv and the Minister both of whom have been enjoying cordial relationship.

Daily Sun gathered that Senator Akume had, at a ceremony in Makurdi at the weekend, referred to the Tor Tiv as ‘Tor Parti’ (King of politics), a statement which the TYO, through its President General, Timothy Hembaor, described as scathing and derogatory.

“Akume did not stop at that, he went on to castigate the church in Benue State, calling Pentecostal denominations (where the Tor Tiv fellowships) in particular as insignificant groups who have no electoral value.

The TYO equally urged President Muhammad Buhari to as a matter of urgency, call his Minister to order stressing that it was not the first time that Senator Akume was casting aspersions on the integrity of the Tor Tiv and other leaders of the land.

“We as youths of Tiv land view Senator Akume’s utterances against the Tor Tiv and the entire Tiv Traditional institution as sacrilegious, abominable and unacceptable coming from a supposed prominent son of Benue State.”

Hembaor noted that Akume’s claims that Tor Tiv played a key role in his defeat at the last general election is neither here nor there.

“How did the Tor Tiv cause Akume’s defeat? Was the paramount ruler part of INEC or did he prevent Akume’s supporters from voting for the Senator,” Hembaor asked.

He said Senator Akume has not spared any Benue son or daughter from his vitriol since he lost his bid to return to the red chamber of the National Assembly addomg that the disturbing trend has now moved against the Chief Custodian of the Tiv cultural heritage the Tor Tiv.

While positing that the Tor Tiv is not a politician and should not ne decked as one, the TYO warned that this should be the last time that Senator Akume or anyone else hiding behind a political veil would make public statements against the Tor Tiv and other traditional rulers of the state.