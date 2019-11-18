<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There were indications at the weekend that the presidency may have tasked Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, with securing the services of a reputable accounting and auditing firm to look into the accounts of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between 2000 and 2018.

It was learnt that two globally reputable firms, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), were already being consulted on the matter as at Sunday.

“There are already preliminary talks between the minister and the consulting firms on the matter, that much we know,” explained a presidency source.

Details of the deal are still sketchy, but it was gathered that the minister required a forensic audit as means of complementing what the Interim Management Committee (IMC), would be doing.

The matter, however, could not be verified but as at Sunday another independent source corroborated the story.

For instance, Prince Michael Newgent Ekamon, a consultant with the NDDC and former Coordinator, Presidential Support Committee, 2019, told newsmen that the news didn’t come as any surprise.

“The talk has been on at the presidency and at the NDDC for quite some time. I am also aware that the Honourable Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs has been given more roles in the affairs of the all intervention agencies that concern the oil producing states,” Prince Ekamon explained.

Statutorily, the NDDC is an interventionist agency embedded strictly in the presidency, but recent power equation had shifted firmly in favour of Akpabio, the former Akwa Ibom State governor, believed to enjoy a cozier relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Interestingly, a coalition of civil society groups with network in the Niger Delta has made a statement in support of the plan to hire a reputable auditing firm to clean up the books of the NDDC.

In a joint statement, the Peace and Anticorruption Advocacy (PAA) and the Supreme Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide (SNDYCW) expressed happiness at the news of the planned probe.

“We are happy to learn that some of the firms being consulted with a view to auditing the NDDC accounts between 2000 and 2018 include KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers, which are global reputable firms with competence to thoroughly clean up the Aegean stable of the commission.

“To us, this demonstrates clearly the intention of the president and the honourable minister to bring back sanity into the workings of the NDDC,” they stated in the statement jointly signed by Comrade Udoh, Secretary General, SNDYCW, and James Okoronkwo, national coordinator, PAA.

The group further carpeted those believed to be against the planned probe of the NDDC.

They singled out House of Reps member, Osai Nicholas Osai, chairman, ad-hoc committee on the NDDC, who recently urged Senator Akpabio to dissolve the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the commission, failure upon which he would lead a push for non-passage of the NDDC budget.

“We must state unequivocally, as organisations close to the grassroots in the Niger Delta and other oil producing states, that Hon. Osai as representative from our region has no such mandate.

“We are not unaware that the call by the minister is just one of the many futile efforts to halt the probe of the NDDC books from 2000-2018 as directed by Mr. President,” they said.