



The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, has absolved the National Assembly of blames over what he described as the lopsidedness in the several appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari during the five years of his administration.

Senator Akinyelure lamented that federal appointments are not evenly distributed in line with the principle of federal character under the present administration.

He said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital. According to him, “the National Assembly members should be absolved from the blatant disregard of Buhari to the federal character principles in appointments into key positions in the country”.

While frowning at the concentration of the appointments allotted to the few ethnic hands in the country, Akinyelure said “this might be responsible for the disunity and divisions that exist amongst the diverse ethno-religious communities in the country.

Akinyelure who represents the Ondo Central Senatorial district at the National Assembly under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, explained that the lawmakers only look at the appointments sent to the House and if those sent to the floor of the House are qualified and sound to hold such offices, the lawmakers have no option than to clear them.

According to him, “this is a glaring fact to all Nigerians, the APC and the man in charge, many of their policy had failed to comply with the federal character principle of engagement.

“But when appointments are sent to National Assembly, we only look at the qualifications of those sent to the National Assembly to see if they are qualified and fit to hold such political office.

“This is because we cannot usurp the power of the Executive because there are certain power conferred on the President by the constitution and the President can hide under this power.





“So if these people are qualified for the positions, the National Assembly cannot but clear them. It is clear to all Nigerians that these federal appointments are not evenly distributed in line with the principle of federal character”

He however advised that appointments into key positions should be evenly spread and devoid of religious, ethnic and regional considerations, saying this will help to foster national unity.

“Appointments into key positions must be on merit besides regional consideration to give every section of the country a sense of belonging”.

On his achievements and bringing dividends of democracy to his people, Akinyelure said he had facilitated and distributed over 200 employment letters to graduates from the six local government areas in his senatorial district.

According to him, “l have influenced the record employment of 496 graduates in the Senatorial district between 2011 and 2015” during his first coming to the hallowed chamber.

He promised to continue to secure permanent employment opportunities for teeming unemployed graduates in his district just as he disclosed that over 400 unemployed constituents had been empowered through enterprise development since June 2019 when he returned to the Senate.

“I have provided palliative and empowerment materials worth millions of naira to artisans and less privileged in Akure South, Ifedore, Ondo East, Akure North, Idanre and Ondo West local government areas.

“I have also purchased a grader to grade rural roads in the district free of charge, while over 100km of roads linking farms and rural communities have been graded under my constituency’s projects”.

Akinyelure advised the people of the state to shun voting out their National Assembly members unnecessarily to enable them to play the national politics properly and bring dividends of democracy to them.