Sen. Eze Ajoku, President, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) on Friday said that older persons were also being violated and raped and called for urgent action to curb such nefarious acts.

Ajoku told newsmen in Abuja that such crime was being perpetrated in silence and without any one talking about it.

He called on government at all levels and stakeholders to rise to the occasion by including the protection of older persons in the campaign against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“Older persons are being abused every day. Older women are being raped by young persons, even older men. A woman of over 80 years in a Nigerian village said she was raped.

“After she made the revelation, about 26 older women came out to say that they were raped too and this thing thrives in silence,” Ajoku said.

The COSROPIN President who condemned all forms of Gender Based Violence, challenged Nigerians to break the silence which according to him is unacceptable.

He said that it was time to collectively put an end to sexual violence against women especially older persons for a prosperous and disciplined country.

Ajoku wondered how some people had delighted in rape and forceful violations of others, saying that it was time to address the menace.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to eliminate all forms of elder abuse either in the form of gender violence or abuse by care providers and family members.

According to him, old age is a blessing and old people should end their journey on earth on a joyous note.

“Young people also abuse their parents by neglecting them,’’ he added.

Newsmen report that the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has declared war against Gender Based Violence (GBV) through its programme tagged “Call to Action” aimed at achieving reduction in cases of gender violence.