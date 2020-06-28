



The remains of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, have been laid to rest within his Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate, Ibadan residence.

It was learnt that the body of the late Deputy National Chairman (South) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who was confirmed dead last Thursday from complications arising from COVID-19, was interred at exactly 10.05 am.





It was gathered that the brief ceremony had less than 20 people in attendance.

However at 12 noon, prayers would be offered for the repose of his soul at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.