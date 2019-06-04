<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State former Governor Abiola Ajimobi has enjoined Muslims to continue to pray for the country as faithful across the world mark the end of Ramadan.

A statement by his spokesman Bolaji Tunji quoted the former governor, who is in the Holy land for Umrah, the lesser Hajj, as saying the season should be that of sober reflection.

He also enjoining Nigerians to continue to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and togetherness.

Ajimobi advised Muslims to continually reflect on the lessons of Ramadan by maintaining the virtues associated with the holy month.

Apart from praying for the country, the former governor also expressed appreciation to the people of Oyo State for the mandate of an unprecedented two terms without which his administration would not have been able to achieve the massive infrastructural renewal the state experienced under his stewardship.

“I want to express great appreciation to the people of Oyo State for the opportunity that we were given to make a difference. Under our watch, we ensured a peaceful atmosphere which made Oyo state the safest place to conduct business. We all have a responsibility to ensure that this peaceful atmosphere continues,” he said.