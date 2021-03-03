



Alhaji Suleiman Ajadi, a former Senator representing Kwara South senatorial district, has advised leaders of herdsmen across the country to fish out the bad elements amongst them for peace to resign in the country.

Ajadi gave this advice in llorin on Wednesday during an interview with newsmen.

According to him, the herdsmen have been living with other tribes in various parts of Nigeria without any problem like kidnapping, rape, encroachment of farm lands and possession of AK47 rifles, among other negative acts.

The ex-senator however attributed the negative acts being perpetrated by some herdsmen in some parts of the country to external influence.





“The herdsmen that l know and interacted with them from my childhood cannot engage in any criminal act or destroy farms, carrying AK47, why now that herdsmen will become agents of destruction,” he said.

“The implication is that some herdsmen from other countries who have criminal acts with sophisticated weapons have been accommodated among them,” he added.

The former senator therefore called on leaders of herdsmen in the country to re-examine themselves and flush out the bad elements amongst them to redeem their image.

Newsmen recall that the office of the Special Assistant to Gov. AbdulRahman AbfulRazaq on Herdsmen and Community Outreach on Sunday held a meeting with herdsmen in the state and neighbouring Osun.

The meeting was aimed at ensuring sustenance of peace between the herdsmen, farmers and entire residents of the state.