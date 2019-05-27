<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Philip Aduda representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has empowered 100 youths in film and video production in Abuja.

Aduda, who was speaking while presenting certificates to the trainees at the closing ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, said he organised the training in collaboration with the Nigerian Film Corporation.

He said most of the films produced from Lagos, there was the need to also engage some youths in the territory to learn how to produce and edit films.

“I decided that since FCT is the capital of Nigeria, there was the need to engage some of our talented youths and women who are creative to learn how to produce films instead of depending on Lagos alone where all forms of films are being produced,” he said.

In his speech, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, said the training included the provision of excellent post training services for participants in addition to high quality support and learning solutions.

He added that the corporation had developed a hybrid training and learning method that serves as catalyst for change and entrepreneurship.

According to him, the participants in the special training workshop were taught the basics of scripting and acting, digital cinematography , directing, production management, digital editing for film and television.

He stated that the corporation was determined to offer and provide windows for training on a sustainable basis.

The director commended Senator Aduda for initiating the special training programme for the youths of the FCT.