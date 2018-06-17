The family of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke and the management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, have disagreed on who took the body of the late politician to the hospital for autopsy.

A younger brother of the deceased, Dele Adeleke, told newsmen on Saturday that LAUTECH Teaching Hospital had refused to give the family the autopsy report one year after the family took the body to the hospital and asked that a postmortem examination be carried out to know the cause of the death.

He said the body of the late Adeleke, who was the first governor of Osun State, was taken from Biket Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, back to his residence to be buried immediately, according to Islamic injunction.

He added that the immediate younger brother of the deceased, Dr. Deji Adeleke, called family members in their hometown, Ede, that the body should be taken to LAUTECH for an autopsy before burial.

Dele said, “Aunty Dupe signed for the autopsy to be done. She called the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, many times for the report but he (CMD) kept postponing the date for the collection; only for us to hear the story of going to coroner’s inquest. Then we knew there must be a hidden agenda.

“It was the family that took his body to LAUTECH hospital for autopsy at the instruction of Dr. Deji Adeleke. They had initially returned his body to be buried the same day after he was pronounced dead.

“He (Deji) called from Lagos and directed that they should stop the burial plans and go for autopsy before burial. It was after the phone conversation that we set out from Lagos to Ede.”

Dele maintained that the family requested for the autopsy and the hospital should give them the report even if it would also be given to other institutions.

However, the CMD told newsmen that the coroner brought the body to the hospital for autopsy but stated that members of the family were present.

He stated that the family had dragged him before the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria but he was exonerated of the allegations of unethical practices in the case.

Lasisi said, “The claim of the family is untrue. If they have evidence that they applied for the autopsy report, let them show the world their application.

“Don’t they have a university? How do you apply for certificates in universities? Do you apply for certificates orally in Nigeria? Even if a student is the CBN governor, does it mean he will just tell the university by mouth to bring his certificate? I don’t do things that way. Let them write. You should ask them questions.

“Where is the evidence? They took me to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and I was absolved of any wrongdoing. They cleared LAUTECH and said what we did was ethical. So what else are they asking for? I am not a politician!”

Asked if the body of the late senator was brought to the hospital for autopsy by the family or not, the CMD said the coroner brought it to the hospital.

He added, “Let them go and meet the coroner. Unfortunately, the only thing they have is material wealth but they don’t have knowledge. Everybody is starting a university without the knowledge of anything.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs. Folasade Odoro, said she would not comment on who took the body to the hospital for autopsy because the case was already in court.

It will be recalled that Adeleke, who was a serving senator, died on April 23, 2017, hours after he returned from two social functions. Some of his supporters alleged that he was poisoned at one of the functions because of his governorship ambition.

The CMD and the Consultant Pathologist at the hospital, Dr. Taiwo Solaja, who testified before the Coroner’s inquest, said Adeleke died of a drug overdose.

The nurse, Mr. Alfred Aderibigbe, who allegedly administered the drugs, is standing trial before an Osun State High Court for murder.