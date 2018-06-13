The family of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has described the arrest and prosecution of Mr. Alfred Aderibigbe, the nurse who treated the late politician before his death over a year ago as an attempt to further politicise the Senator’s death.

A member of the family, Mr. Dele Adeleke, who said this at a press conference addressed at the residence of the late politician in Ede on Wednesday said the prosecution of the nurse especially at the time when the state was preparing for a governorship election was obviously motivated to score political points.

The representative of the family, however, tasked the judiciary to rise up and serve justice without fear or favour in the case.

Dele said despite that the family asked the hospital to carry out an autopsy on the body of the late Senator, they had not got a report of the autopsy and coroner’s inquest report.

Dele said, “The family is concerned about the further politicisation of the demise of Alhaji Isiaka Adeleke especially with the timing of this sudden interest in the matter after over a year of inaction on the party of the Osun State government more so that the elections to change the mantle of leadership of the state is so close.

“There is also unfounded news in the social media about the family being behind this sudden re-arrest and prosecution of the nurse, this is far from the truth! The family is not involved. There is also a growing suspicion that the recent ‘arrangement’ of the Rauf Aregbesola government is to achieve the ultimate goal of a grand cover-up of the truth behind the death of Alhaji Isiaka Adeleke.

“The general public should help ask the government why the inaction for over a year. Why the sudden interest in this prosecution a few months to the gubernatorial election. Why the publicity around the arrest and prosecution?

“The general public is hereby put on notice to be vigilant of the manipulative moves of the highly discredited and unfavoured Rauf Aregbesola administration.”