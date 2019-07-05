<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2018 Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Friday stated that he has taken the judgement of the Supreme Court concerning the governorship election in the state in good faith.

He appreciated the leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as the people of Osun for supporting him all through the legal battle.

While congratulating Gboyega Oyetola on his victory, Adeleke affirmed that his ambition to be governor of Osun was never a do-or-die affair.

In a statement issued after the ruling, Adeleke said the Supreme Court remains the highest in the land.

He said “As a democrat and law-abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings.

“I wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun State.”

“In all circumstances, we must thank God Almighty. We gallantly fought a good fight in pursuance of a democratic cause.

“The ideals we fought for lives on.

“Our ambition was never a do-or-die affair.

“We aspired to serve and deliver democratic dividends to the people of Osun state.

“Our ambition was altruistic.

“We wish Governor Oyetola the best in the governance of the state.”