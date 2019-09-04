<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rev. Father Pius Omofuma, a Catholic Priest, has called on Nigerians to renew their zeal for God’s work in alleviating the plight of the masses and love for all irrespective of creed, tribe or political leanings.

Fr. Omofuma made the call in his homily at the Catholic Church of Assumption, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos, at a thanksgiving mass to God for the 75th anniversary of Senator Anthony Ogungbemi Adefuye, a frontline politician and the executive chairman of the Arisco Limited.

Fr. Omofuma who thanked God for the life of Adefuye described him a peace loving personality and a very strong pillar of the Catholic Community whose immense contributions in all ramifications have greatly impacted on the Christian community.

He charged all wealthy and the privileged Nigerians to emulate Senator Dr. Adefuye in his drive to alleviate the sufferings of the masses through his philanthropy.

“Senator Adefuye is a gift of God to mankind,” he said, adding that he has touched and still continues to to affect positively the fortunes of others, to the glory of God, irrespective of tribal, political or religious affiliations.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor; Chief (Dr. Mrs.) Onikepo Akande, the immediate past President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a former Minister of Commerce; Retired Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu and the current Chairman, Yoruba Unity Forum among other notables present also extolled the starling virtues of Senator Adefuye.