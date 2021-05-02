Lagos East Senatorial District representative in the National Assembly, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, on Wednesday moved a motion for the urgent rehabilitation of the Ikorodu/Shagamu and Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe-Ijebu-Ode roads.

In the motion titled, “Motion On The Urgent Need For The Rehabilitation Of The Ikorodu-Shagamu And Ikorodu-Itoikin- Epe Roads To Further Bridge The Infrastructure Gap And Enhance Economic Growth In Nigeria”, Abiru urged that the critical roads connecting the Ikorodu and other areas under the Lagos East Senatorial District to other parts of the country should be rehabilitated.

The Special Adviser on Media And Publicity to the Senator, Enitan Olukotun, said in a statement that the motion on the deplorable roads is a response to one of the major requests by Lagos East constituents in the NEEDS assessment that was conducted by Abiru during his campaign last year.

Abiru who was concerned about the deplorable state of the two critical federal roads highlighted the socio-economic benefits that will accrue to Lagos State and adjourning state if the roads are fixed in record time.

He decried non availability of funds to contractors constructing Ikorodu-Shagamu road noting that the work done is paltry 24.04% due to paucity of funds.

He said that he is concerned that currently, a subsisting Federal Government contract for the rehabilitation of the Ikorodu – Shagamu road which was awarded on June 5, 2018 with a completion period of 36 months with a value of N20, 845,336,248.20 is being executed by Messrs Arab Contractors O.A.O. Nigeria Limited has only attained 24.04% completion due to lack of funding.

He said he is also concerned that in spite of the importance of the Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe road, successive administrations have not deemed it fit to rehabilitate or upgrade this road 46 years later even though periodically, the Lagos and Ogun State Governments, have repeatedly carried out rehabilitation works on different sections of the road due to neglect from federal agencies.





He pointed out the importance of these roads to the nation’s economic growth because they are access points from other parts of the country: Ogun, Edo and the northern parts of the country and also routes to New Lekki- Ibeju corridor where Dangote refinery, Lagos Deep Seaport and Free Trade Zone are located.

Abiru then urged the Senate to mandate the Senate Committee on Works to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to include further funding for the rehabilitation of the Ikorodu – Shagamu road in the 2022 Appropriation bill and to also provide appropriate funding for the reconstruction of the Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe road in the 2022 Appropriation bill.

“The Ikorodu–Shagamu road which starts from Ikorodu roundabout terminating in Isale-Oko, Sagamu, Ogun state and the Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe road starts from Sabo, Ikorodu and terminates in Ijebu-Ode Ogun State are Federal roads.

“The Ikorodu–Shagamu road is an old alignment and is one of the busiest roads in the South West zone which was constructed in the 1960’s before the construction of Lagos–Ibadan expressway and was a major route carrying traffic from Lagos towards the Northern part of the country; until the commissioning of Lagos–Ibadan expressway in 1978.

“I am convinced that the Lagos–Shagamu road still serves as a great commercial route for the South West, South South and indeed the whole nation with several commercial ventures and educational institutions situated in that corridor for example, Lafarge Cement, NNPC depot Mosimi, PZ, Knorr, several metal fabrication companies and Thomas Valley College and Christ Redeemers College,” Abiru said.

The Senate approved the prayers contained in Abiru’s motion while co-sponsors of the motion include; Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central), Senator Aliero Adamu,(Kebbi Central) , Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Lagos West), Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun West), Senator Tolulope Odebiyi (Ogun West) and Senator Olalekan Mustapha (Ogun East).