



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has said that the immediate past governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, cannot single-handedly decide who becomes governor of the state come 2023.

He added that the governorship ticket of the party will not be zoned to any part of the state without due consultations with stakeholders.

Abe, who spoke on Wednesday while addressing APC stakeholders in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said no ethnic nationality in the state can produce a governor without the support of others.

He said: “When you want to zone, there must be a process, there must be consultations. The people that are being zoned in must understand why they are being zoned in, and the people who are being zoned out must understand why they are being zoned out.

“If you just stand, carry a microphone and begin to zone to ‘unzone’, and ‘unzone’ to zone, everybody knows what you are doing, and I want to stand here and say that it will not work.

“If that was an attempt to set the riverine people against the rest of the state, I want to stand here to say that the riverine people I know are smarter than those who are trying to use them. It is a poisoned chalice. It is a Greek gift. It will get you nothing, because it is not well intended, and it is not well intentioned.





“The mind is behind every action of man, once the mind of somebody who is giving you something is not clear, whatever you are being given you know that it will not be good for you. Don’t take it.

“No tribe, no group in Rivers State can produce a governor without the support and cooperation of others, without consultation with other groups in the state.

“No one individual has that power. And definitely, the former governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi does not have that power as far as Rivers State is concerned.

“We have to be very factual and honest with one another. Without honesty, we cannot make progress. Without respect for one another we cannot make progress.

“How can anybody get up, in a party where we are to do registration, we have not even concluded the registration, we have not chosen one ward chairman, we have not chosen one ward ex-officio, we have not chosen a local government chairman.

“We have not elected a chairman of the party in the state, and even before we do any of that, somebody has come out to zone governorship of the party. Is that a sensible political action? Will it help the APC to win in Rivers State? It is an action that is doomed to lead to another round of failure, and we should not allow it,” Abe said.