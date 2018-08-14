Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, says 3.7 million people in 16 out of the 36 states and FCT are currently faced with food insecurity.

Abdullahi made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at the Second Conference of the “Feed the future Nigeria agricultural policy” project organised by International Food Policy Research Institute.

He noted that several factors drove the nations challenging food and nutrition outlook.

He said it includes civic conflicts, climate change, and large scale of displacement, others are high food prices, poverty and high population amongst others.

Abdullahi commended President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing the National Food Security Council to address the challenges in the sector.

He said to ensure sustainable food and nutrition security, there is need to maintain and strengthen the multi-sectoral approach to food security and nutritional policy.

He said: “We need to examine the intricacies of livelihoods issues of our citizens to design workable policy frameworks.

“We also need to discuss the role of governance in achieving food security, creating space for interaction between different actors linked by common discourse.”

Abdullahi disclosed that the Eight Senate has passed several bills that would support the Nations food and nutrition security efforts.

He observed that the issue of food security and nutrition is an urgent and continuous theme that must be daily emergency for any government.

Abdullahi said: “Food security and nutrition must be tagged urgent because people, population and environmental dynamics will continue to make it so.

“It must be continuous because survival is a continuous issue and so long as humanity exist the subject remains stuck with us.”

He said the move has become imperative because food security has been identified as a huge problem in Nigeria, as the country ranked 84th out of 119 countries on the global hunger index.

Abdullahi said Nigeria came in just below the Republic of Congo.

The three day conference is being attended by 100 experts from various sectors of agriculture to work on collaborative research for agricultural policy in Nigeria.