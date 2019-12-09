<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Ishaku Abbo representing Adamawa North Senatorial District said on Sunday that he wrote a letter to the Inspector General of Police in a build-up to the Local Government Area election on Saturday because the Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, constituted himself into a security threat.

In a statement made available by his Media Aide, Mr. Michael Bolgent, Senator Abbo said that he warned the governor not to, “constitute himself as the Chief security threat” instead of being “the chief security officer of the state.”

Senator Abbo said, he reminded the Inspector General of Police in a letter dated Thursday, 5th December 2019 that elections have become potential causes of insecurity in Nigeria.

Abbo noted: “This has become necessary in view of the fact that elections have become potential causes of insecurity in Nigeria and indeed Africa.”

Adamawa State, he said, “has had its fair share of insecurity and instability in the last few years which were caused by the Boko Haram insurgency, communal clashes, farmers-herders clashes, among other causes.”

He recalled: “the conduct and utterances of the Governor of Adamawa State, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the build-up to the local government election where he said that anyone who got the ticket of his party in the various local governments was already a winner, was a serious concern to all peace-loving people of Adamawa State.

According to him, the governor planned to travel out of the state, leaving behind instruction to the Chairman of Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) to declare results in Yola in favour of his political party before results are collated.

Newsmen recall how Adamawa PDP local government primary was greeted with crisis over the disqualification of 24 members.

Newsmen also reports that there was voter apathy in the last Saturday’s Adamawa State local government election.