Senator Elisha Abbo, who was seen in a viral video assaulting a lady at a sex toy shop in Abuja, has surrendered himself to the operatives at the FCT Police Command for investigation.

Following public outcry and protest against his act, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on a female Nigerian by the Senator Abbo.

The IG had specifically directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Bala Ciroma to provide a personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation, including the Forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation as well as the actions and inactions of the Policeman seen in the video footage.

As a follow-up to the order, CP Ciroma said an invitation letter was written to the Senator.

The CP, while confirming to newsmen that the Senator has surrendered himself at the Command, said the Senator got to the Command on Thursday afternoon, adding that investigation has commenced.

Confirming his presence at the Command, Ciroma said: “Yes, it is true that he has surrendered himself. He has already come in and we are investigating.

‘He came into the Command this afternoon after we sent an invitation letter to him based on the directive of the IGP and he honoured it.”

It is, however, unclear whether the Senator would be detained after interrogation or not.