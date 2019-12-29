<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

With the year 2019 coming to a close in less than three days, many Nigerians are taking stock of the progress they have made in the various areas of their lives in the past 12 months.

For Ishaku Abbo, 2019 will definitely ranked as a good year as he had the privilege of joining the upper chamber of National Assembly with his victory in the February 23 election into the Adamawa North Senatorial District.

Unlike most of his colleagues, there was no record that he had been elected into any position before then. However, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Senator soon ran into problems soon after his election when a video emerged showing him beating up a shop attendant at a sex toy shop in Abuja. But he seemed to have overcome the controversies.

Yesterday, Abbo among the senators present at the event organised to honour the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan in Damaturu, Yobe State.

The Adamawa Senator was also given award at the occasion where, according to a post on his Facebook page, he was also wildly cheered by the audience when he stepped forward for the honour.

But reflecting on the event, Abbo recalled that he was a labourer with a construction company in the same Damaturu 20 years ago.

The Senator said on his Facebook page “About 20 years ago, I was a LABOURER with a company called MOTHER CAT in Potiskum, Yobe state. Today I arrived Yobe state as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I was Invited to Damaturu, Yobe State Capital for an Occasion in honour of the President of the Senate and the Minister for Works and Housing (State).

“I was surprisingly Invited to the stage to receive a gift by the the Yobe State Governor HE Mai Mala Buni. I was skeptical knowing fully well that I nominated the person opposing their son for the seat of the SP.

“On getting to the stage, I decided to share a little secret with the Governor and I told the Policeman to take away the Microphone so that the secret won’t leak out.

“The crowd went agog with the Shout of ABBO! ABBO!! ABBO!!! ABBO !!!!

“My attempt of waving at them to appreciate them turned the hall into a frenzy. Laugher everywhere.

“It is good know that people appreciate my little contributions.

“Thank you to my second home YOBE. Thankyou to the people of YOBE.

“If you’re a LABOURER today, know that you can become the Governor tomorrow. Don’t give up!!!.”

I AM SIA

I BELIEVE

WE BELIEVE