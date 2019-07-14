<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Armed men have reportedly killed Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo’s uncle and abducted his stepmother during an attack on his house, the embattled lawmaker has said.

Abbo, who is being tried after a video of him assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop went viral, told reporters that the gunmen invaded his house in Mubi North Local Government of Adamawa State on Saturday.

He said, “Gunmen invaded my house this morning around 1:00 am. The people who entered my compound are about 13 in number, all carrying AK-47 rifles.”

The lawmaker added that the assailants abducted his stepmother who gave birth just less than two weeks ago.

He explained that in the course of the incident, his neighbours raised an alarm which prompted the attackers to fire gunshots into the air.

He added that in reaction to the alarm, his uncle came out of his house and he was shot dead.

The deceased has been buried and the fate of his stepmother remains uncertain.

The police is yet to issue a statement on the matter.