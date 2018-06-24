Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and counsel to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia state), Chukwuma Machukwu, has raised alarm to the effect that the Department of State Services (DSS)’s decision to restrict access by the personal doctor and counsel to the embattled senator may have put his life on danger.

Mr Machukwu, who stated this at a media briefing on Saturday, said that all pleas by himself to enable his wife and doctor have access to him have fallen on deaf ears.

He said the development has endangered the health and life of his client whom he said has a peculiar medical condition, which necessitated him being on a special diet.

“Yesterday in the forenoon hours, our Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, a high ranking senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was arrested by officers of state security services. The articulate senator who has contributed a lot to our nation building effort is of the People’s Democratic Party.

“His arrest was shocking as it was curious, and as his counsel, I have long ago complied with SSS stipulation for meeting with its detainee. I have also requested for a meeting with the Director General of the services to know the reason for his arrest. All fell into refusal ears.”

He said the family of his client and himself are worried at the turn of events, which commenced when Nnamdi Kanu, the missing IPOB leader was to appear in court in October 2017, only to have his house invaded by the military in September, 2017.