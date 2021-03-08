



A land dispute between the family of a Nigerian senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP/Abia), and the Catholic Diocese of Aba has finally been settled, with the senator handing over the disputed land to the church.

Abaribe is said to have handed over some additional land to the Catholic Church as a display of generosity, according to Chukwuma Machukwu-Ume, a former attorney general in Imo State, who brokered the settlement.

Machukwu-Ume, in a statement on Sunday, said the senator handed more than 22 plots of land to the Catholic Diocese of Aba following a memorandum of understanding with the church, bringing to an end years of misunderstanding on the parcel of land.

The 22 plots of land, located in Oholu community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, had been a subject of misunderstanding between the church and the Abaribe family.

The former attorney general said Abaribe's action showed that a lot of sacrifice is involved in leadership.





“What has happened is a reflection of what leadership is supposed to be, making sacrifices in order to keep the society in good harmony and showing examples of sacrifice,” he said.

Abaribe, who represents Abia South District, called on religious leaders to sustain their prayers for those who are on the “frontlines”, trying to ensure a better country for Nigerians.

The senator said that he decided to hand over the 22 plots of land as a “gift” to the Catholic Diocese of Aba for the common good of the community.

He also noted that no progress could be achieved without peace.

“When this dispute arose between my extended family and the Catholic Church, what was always at the back of my mind was that we should always seek peace – that is what is in the bible.”

The senator advised politicians to always act in a manner that would advance the cause of the society, with selfless service as a priority.

The Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese, Augustine Echema, commended Mr Abaribe for his peaceful disposition, saying the senator’s action would attract divine blessings.