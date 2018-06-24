Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agencies to respect the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

The lawyer said this while responding to the arrest of Eyinnaya Abaribe, a senator from Abia state.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Abaribe on Friday and searched his house hours later.

In a statement on Sunday, Falana asked the DSS to either charge the senator to court or grant him administrative bail.

He recalled how the “human rights community” fought for Buhari when he was an opposition leader.

“The state security service has said that senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is being detained on account of his links with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),” the statement read.

“It is common knowledge the senator had stood surety for Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB; since Mr. Kanu failed to show up in court the senator has been asked by the federal high court to produce the defendant in the treason charge the federal government ought to have allowed the law to take its course.

“However, if there is evidence that the senator has committed any other criminal offence whatsoever he should be arranged in court without any further delay and if the state security service has not concluded the investigation of the allegations against the senator he should be admitted to administrative bail pending his possible arraignment in court.

“In view of the foregoing, I am compelled, once again, to call on President Buhari to direct all security agencies in the country to respect the fundamental rights of every citizen. Since the federal government has undertaken to stop impunity and respect the human rights of every person living in Nigeria under the rule of law, the human rights community should be prepared to halt fascism which has continued to rear its ugly head in the land.”