The Senate has urged military authorities to establish a base in Auno following an attack on Sunday which led to the death of over 30 travellers, leaving several vehicles destroyed.

The Senate, during plenary on Thursday, condemned in strong terms the dastardly act perpetrated by the insurgents and observed a minute’s silence in honour of the deceased and victims of the attacks.

The Senate afterwards resolved to “urge the military authorities to establish a base in Auno to intensify their efforts in the fight against insurgency in the North East and instruct the Defence Headquarters to set up a panel to investigate what transpired at Auno and find measures to forestall future occurrence”.





Also resolved was a move to make the Federal Government begin a process of rehabilitating the affected communities through the North East Development Commission.

According to the resolutions on Thursday, the Senate said it will also urge the Federal Government through NEMA and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to send relief materials to the families of those affected by the attacks.

The legislators also urged the military and all relevant agencies involved in the fight against Boko Haram to re-engineer and or rejig their approach towards fighting insurgency in the North East and other parts of Nigeria.