



The Senate Wednesday urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to, as a matter of urgency, mobilise resources and rehabilitation materials for various communities in Benue State recently affected by a devastating windstorm which destroyed hundreds of buildings, leaving many residents injured and homeless.

The upper chamber at plenary also urged relevant government agencies to support the rebuilding of all the affected public buildings, while urging relevant government agencies to go to Benue south senatorial district to sensitise the people on measures to protect themselves and their properties.

These resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Abba Moro (Benue South), who expressed sadness at the extent of destruction inflicted on lives, public and private properties by a windstorm which swept through Ogbadibo and Okpokwu communities in the state.

He lamented that the windstorm brought down blocks of classrooms in some schools, churches, police station, while many other buildings were affected.





Moro said: ”On April 8, 2021 about 10 communities in Benue State were badly hit by natural disaster. A devastating windstorm which left scores of people injured, hundreds of them homeless and wanton destruction of properties, valuables and several means of livelihood worth millions of naira.

”Recall that on May 12, 2020, I drew the attention of the Senate in a motion over a devastating rain, windstorm disaster that swept through Ai-Famu, a community in Owukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State, wherein over 150 buildings including St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church’s building were blown off by the storm. Worried that almost one year after the disaster, the ordeal has repeated itself in a worse and more devastating manner.”

He added that the situation needs to be addressed to provide succour to the affected communities and persons.

In his contribution, Senator Michael Nnachi called for urgent action to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens.

He said: ”Climate change is a serious issue in every country in the world. This motion has caused a lot of havoc in his senatorial district. Today, people are under the sun, under the next rain which we may not predict. Something urgent should be done to protect the lives of these people.”