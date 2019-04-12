<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate has urged the federal government to explore the option of dialogue to quicken the release of Leah Sharibu, who is currently in Boko Haram captivity.

This followed a Point of Order, by Sen. Shehu Sani at plenary on Thursday.

Sharibu is one of the 115 pupils abducted from Science Secondary School Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19, 2018.

Referring to Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rule, under personal explanation, Sani said it was disheartening that fourteen months after captivity, Leah Sharibu, was still in the captivity of Boko Haram.

He also drew attention to the fate of some Chibok School girls still in Boko Haram captivity saying though there was no doubt that the federal government had intervened in ensuring release of some of the captors, there was a concern that there seemed to be silence on release of the remaining girls.

“My problem is the silence of the political class. The silence of those that need to speak out.

“The stand that we should not negotiate with terrorists is true but we have a hostage at hand and the life of that hostage is more important than any grandstanding.

“For every day this girl remains in the custody of her abductors, the cloud of guilt will continue to hang over Nigeria.

“This girl has carried out her duty, if she is slain, her blood will speak on the conscience of this nation.

“That is why I said even if nobody has the courage to speak about her and the others, I will.

“I urge the federal government to do everything to secure Leah’s release.

“There appears to be a lull in terms of interest to secure the release of these girls.

“What may be the most important strategy to be adopted in getting Leah and others out of captivity is the option of dialogue with the their abductors.

“It has worked in so many other places where similar abductions have taken place like Afghanistan, Pakistan, etc, terrorised by the Talibans.

“Though government cannot be said not to have taken actions in getting Leah and others released, but there is need for it to redouble and expedite actions in that direction.

“This is for parents and relatives of the abductees be freed from the psychological trauma they must have been facing and for the abductees to know that they have a country that cares for them.”