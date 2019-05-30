The Senate on Thursday concurred with the Public Holiday Act (Amendment) Bill passed by the House of Representatives, which approved June 12 as the new Democracy Day.

The Senate on Thursday approved N129.048 billion for payment of final tranche of subsidy for 67 oil marketers.

The Senate took the decision following the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream Sector.

The committee discovered in its findings also that retail outlets of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation get their petroleum products allocation directly from the Petroleum Products Marketing Company at already subsidised rates. The Senate on Thursday approved N129.048 billion for payment of final tranche of subsidy for 67 oil marketers.

The Senate took the decision following the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream Sector.

The committee discovered in its findings also that retail outlets of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation get their petroleum products allocation directly from the Petroleum Products Marketing Company at already subsidised rates.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories