<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senate on Tuesday suspended its plenary and all legislative activities in honour of the late Senator Ignatius Longjan.

Longjan, who represented Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, died at Turkish Hospital, Abuja on Sunday.

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, shortly after the resumption of the plenary, moved a motion for the suspension of the plenary and the motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.





The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary also announced that the red chamber would dedicate tomorrow’s plenary to the late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who died in December last year.

Omo-Agege urged his colleagues to dress either in white or black for the valedictory session in honour of the former representative of the Imo North Senatorial District, which would hold by 10 am.