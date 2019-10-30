<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate on Tuesday put on hold its plenary to enable its Standing Committees conclude work on the 2020 Budget defence.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the day’s plenary would be brief.

He announced another one week adjournment of plenary to enable the committees submit and defend their budget reports before the Appropriation Committee.

Lawan hailed his colleagues for their commitment and hard work in the last two weeks.

He urged Senate Committees to take advantage of the one week adjournment to conclude their reports, submit and defend same before the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

The Senate President said the Upper Chamber would resume plenary on November 5 after a motion to that effect was moved by the Senate Leader Abdullahi Yahaya.

Lawan said: “Let me commend all our committees for the wonderful work that we have been doing on the budget defence in the last two weeks.

“We have shown commitment, dedication and capacity to discharge our responsibilities very patriotically for the love of our country.

“Our committees have worked, in some cases, with sister-committees in the House of Representatives. In some other cases, committees worked simultaneously with the House and the Senate.

“We have done so wonderfully well. We have almost finished the budget defence. Today will be the last day for budget defence. Therefore, this plenary session will not take long.

“We will adjourn to enable our committees conclude their budget defence today and for our sub-committees to start forwarding their reports to the Committee on Appropriation and defending from tomorrow before the Committee on Appropriation.

“That exercise will last one week. It will start from tomorrow (today) and conclude on November 5.

“Within that period, we will not hold plenary. So, we will have the entire time to conclude work on the budget.”