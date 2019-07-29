<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Senate has suspended the screening exercise to reconvene at 2 pm. This they did after screening Three ministerial nominees.

Today makes it the fouth day of the exercise, which started with the minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola

During his screening, Fashola stated that the major problem for road construction is funding.

“There were never enough resources. Everyone wants development in their state,” he said.

“One mode (of funding) is Sukuk (bond) which was a form of public-private partnership,” he said.

Other nominees screened are Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud representing Kaduna State and Gbemisola Saraki representing kwara State.