The Senate on Tuesday summoned the ministers of Police Affairs and Interior, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi and Rauf Aregbesola respectively to appear before it.

The ministers were invited to tell the red chamber, reasons for the deteriorating conditions of police colleges across the country.

The Senate summoned the ministers after the consideration of a motion sponsored by Senator Barinada Mpigi, of Peoples Democratic Party, and nine others during plenary.

It also urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to as a matter of urgent national security to intervene in the deteriorating condition of the Police College in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In its resolution, the senate also urged the Police Service Commission to take adequate measures and inventory of police colleges in the nation to ensure that the standard meets acceptable global benchmarks for efficient policing.

Mpigi highlighted the role of the police in the provision of security.

He noted that the establishment of police colleges was for the purpose of training effective police officers for the prevention and detection of crimes.

He said, “The Police College, existing in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, which serves for the training of police officers across the nation, had been virtually abandoned and on the brink of collapse.

“Poor staffing, management and other facilities make the college unfit for habitation.

“It has a special impact on the seven Local Government Areas that make up the Rivers South-East Senatorial District the heart of Rivers State and Nigeria’s oil-producing industry.

“It has become a hotbed of cult violence, insecurity and militancy involving security agencies and has been virtually abandoned and on the brink of collapse.

“It has ramshackle buildings, un-inhabitable environment, poor staffing management and other facilities that make the College unfit habitation for police training.”