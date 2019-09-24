<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senate has summoned the minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, to appear before it at a yet to be announced date on the deteriorating conditions of the nation’s Police Colleges and the way forward.

The action of the Senate followed the consideration and adoption of a motion tagged: “The deteriorating status of the Police College located at Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State and implication on rising insecurity in the State and the nation.”

The Senate has also directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to intervene in the deteriorating condition of the Police College in Tai Local Government as a matter of national security.

It equally directed its committee on Police Affairs to work with the Police establishment to hasten the return of effective and adequate global standards, office facilities, environmental and health facilities.

Lead sponsor of the motion, Mpigi Barinada, in his remarks, said: “With this present state of the College, instead of being ready to train quality police officers, or primed to check and combat insecurity, law and order, it has become an urgent public security concern.

“This situation makes it imperative that the ugly decaying status of the College must be arrested timely and reversed for improved security.