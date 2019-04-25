<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The senate has summoned Mohammed Adamu, acting inspector-general of police (IGP), over the activities of kidnappers and armed bandits across the country.

The IGP is expected to appear before the lawmakers next week.

The resolution of the senate inviting him was sequel to a motion sponsored by Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna, on Thursday.

Sani sponsored the motion following the killing of Faye Mooney, an official of Mercy Corps Nigeria, and Matthew Oguche, her partner, at the Kajuru Castle in Kaduna state.

They both died after they were caught in a cross fire between police officers guarding the castle and suspected bandits.

Kaduna and Zamfara top the states where kidnappers and bandits have wreaked havoc.

Moving the motion, Sani lamented that the perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to book.

Contributing to the debate, Andrew Uchendu, senator representing Rivers north-east, asked the parliament should take steps to engage youths and take them off the streets.

“Like they say ‘an idle mind is a devil’s workshop’. We need to come up with economic polices that will engage the youths,” he said.

On his part, Senate President Bukola Saraki said a “structural approach” is needed to address these security challenges.

While expressing hope that progress would be made with Adamu, Saraki said “a lot of time” was lost with the Ibrahim Idris, ex-IGP.

The upper legislative chamber urged the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

They also urged traditional rulers to cooperate with the security agencies in the bid to curb the activities of bandits and kidnappers.