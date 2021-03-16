



The Senate at plenary Tuesday passed for second reading, a Bill which seeks to establish a Federal University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The Bill, which also seeks to make comprehensive provisions for the university’s due management and administration, is sponsored by the Chairman of Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi (Ekiti Central).

Leading the debate on general principles of the bill, Opeyemi said the Bill when passed will provide a highly specialized institution that are more productive and very much needed for medical advancement of the nation.

He explained that the university will be delivering education and training to current and future employees of the medical profession, so as to lead change for realizing a more sustainable health sector that serves a more sustainable world.

According to him, the higher institution will also act as agents and catalysts, through postgraduate training, research and innovation for the effective and economic utilization, exploitation and conservation of Nigeria’s natural, economic and human resources.





Opeyemi said: ”It will encourage the advancement of learning and to hold out to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction, the opportunity of acquiring a higher education in Medicine and other health courses.

“Offer to the general population, as a form of public service, the results of training and research in medicine and allied disciplines and to foster the practical application of those results.

”Establish appropriate relationships with other national institutions involved in training, research and development of health care. Identify medical needs of Nigeria and to find solutions to them within the context of overall national development. Provide adequate preparation of graduates for self-employment in medicine and allied professions.”

The Bill received the support of majority of the lawmakers and was referred to the Senate Committee on Health headed by Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe and is to revert to plenary in four weeks.