



The Senate Committees on Defence, Army, Navy and Air force has commenced screening the newly appointed service chiefs nominees as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The screening exercise holding at committee room 211 is being presided over by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Wamako (APC, Sokoto).

Following strident calls across the country for the replacement of the Service Chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari, finally heeded the calls and replaced them on January 26, 2021, writing to both chambers of the National Assembly for confirmation of the nominees.





The nominees are, Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

They are replacing the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.