The Senate has resolved to screen the nomination of Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammad on Wednesday.

Justice Mohammad will be screened by a committee of the whole Senate. The decision to screen the nominee was taken after a voice vote called by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week, forwarded Justice Tanko’s name to the Senate for confirmation, in accordance with Section 23(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

President Buhari forwarded Justice Mohammad’s name for confirmation based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).