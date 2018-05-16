The Senate on Wednesday resolved to investigate the invasion of a High Court in Rivers state.

Some suspected loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on May 11 stormed the Rivers State High Court in Port-Harcourt, destroying court property estimated in millions of naira.

The attackers breached the court security around 11 a.m. in a violent bid to stop a judge from sitting on an motion brought by a faction of the party in the state, witnesses said.

Moving a motion, Osinakachukwu Ideozu (PDP, Rivers West), who described the act a “brazen act of lawlessness”, said it was perpetrated in the presence of the police, especially those of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

He said the police failed to provide adequate security for the premises and the judicial workers, litigants, lawyers, judges, among others, “but rather prevented legitimate access to the offices, precincts and courtrooms in an attempt to obstruct, if not pervert the course of justice.”

Mr Ideozu expressed worry that nearly one week after the attack, the police were yet to make any statement on the assault on the Rivers State judiciary and have not made any arrests despite the condemnation that followed the event.

The Senate, thereafter, resolved to mandate its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to investigate the infraction and report back within two weeks.

It condemned the attack and commiserated with the chief judge, judges and staff of the judiciary of Rivers State.

It also urged the security agencies to take immediate steps to provide the judiciary all over the country with adequate security.