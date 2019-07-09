<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate, on Tuesday, mandated its yet-to-be constituted committees on judiciary and police affairs to interface with the relevant agencies to curb the incessant incidences of raping of minors.

The Senate also urged the yet-to-be constituted committees to review relevant legislation to provide stiffer penalties for offenders.

Adopting a motion by Sen Rose Oko (PDP, Cross River), the Senate urged the Nigerian Police to ensure adequate training for officers dealing with rape cases.

Senators also urged the judiciary to set up a special section to deal with cases of rape of minors in order to ensure the quick dispensation of justice.

They urged states governments to domesticate and implement the Child’s Rights Act, calling on the general public to become watchdogs against child abuse.

Commenting after the adoption of the motion, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said there was need for serious sensitization on the issue of rape and that Nigerians must rise against the menace.

He said the relevant laws dealing with rape should be reviewed to provide more punitive measures and make them more effective.