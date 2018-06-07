The Senate on Thursday reversed the confirmation of Akwa Ibom State nominee, Elder Monday Udo Tom, as a Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission after 24 hours.

The Senate had on Wednesday confirmed him Monday as INEC commissioner.

However, the Senate reversed the confirmation as a result of point of order raised by Senator Albert Akpan, who informed the lawmakers that there is a petition dated February 5, 2018 against the nomination of the nominee from Akwa Ibom State.

Senator Akpan said the Senate Committee on INEC did not make reference to the petition, appealing to the Senate to reverse the confirmation pending the conclusion of the investigation into the petition written against Tom.

Supporting the point of order, Senator Samuel Anyanwu who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, said the Committee received the petition and the report of the committee is ready and it will be transferred to the INEC Committee.

The Senate however resolved to reversed the confirmation pending the outcome of the petition.