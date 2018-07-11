The Senate on Wednesday rejected a motion demanding for details of 30,000 Policemen deployed to monitor the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The motion for the request for Police to furnish the Senate with Service number of policemen deployed for the governorship election was sponsored by Senator Dino Melaye.

But, the motion was punctured by Senator Kabiru Marafa, arguing that asking the police to furnish them with details of those deployed to Ekiti State is reducing the Senate to the bearest minimum.

Marafa added that the argument of Senator Melaye that Nigeria will need 11 million policemen to monitor next year’s election if 30,000 policemen are deployed to Ekiti State is not tenable because the governorship election is an isolated case, which is quite different from general elections.

Backing Marafa, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said there is nothing bad deploying 30,000 policemen in Ekiti State, but they must be on ground to do the work.

When the question was put on the motion, the Senate rejected the request for details of Policemen deployed for the poll on Saturday.

However, the request of Melaye to mandate the Nigerian Police to provide security for him was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.