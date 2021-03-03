



The Senate on Wednesday referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Dr Halilu Ahmad Shaba as the new Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) and Muhammad Usman as Federal Commissioner as well as Haliru Nababa as Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to its relevant committees for screening.

The upper chamber also referred the request by Mr President for the approval of the 2021 budget of the Nigerian police trust fund to its committee on police affairs.

The communication was contained in different reports presented by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi.

The Senate Leader had while presenting the reports said ”That the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C on the 2021 Budget of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund in accordance with Sections 4, 5 and 21 0f the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019.





”That the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C on the confirmation of the nomination of Muhammed Dattijo Usman for appointment as Federal Commissioner representing Niger State in the National Population Commission in accordance with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

”That the Senate do consider the request of President C-in-C on the confirmation of the nomination of Mr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba for appointment as Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency in accordance with Sections 14(1) and (2) of the National Space Research and Development Agency Act, 2010. That the Senate do consider the request Of Mr. President C-in-C on Confirmation of the Nomination of Haliru Nababa as Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service in accordance with Section 3(1)(b) of the Correctional Service Act, 2019.”

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, thereafter directed the Senate committees on Science and Technology, Population and Interior respectively to screen the nominees and report back to plenary within two weeks.