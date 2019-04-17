<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The much awaited report of the 2019 Appropriation bill was laid in the Senate and House of Representatives Wednesday.

The Appropriation Committees of the two chambers submitted a harmonized budget report for the consideration and adoption.

In the Senate Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje submitted the report while the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Mustapha Dawaki, did the same.

Both chambers did not consider the report of the N8.83 trillion budget, proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 fiscal year.

Findings showed that the lawmakers who have proceeded on the Easter break would reconvene on April Wednesday 24, 2019 to pass the budget.

The House also adjourned plenary to enable members observe the Easter celebration, would reconvene on Tuesday April 23, 2019 to pass the budget.

It is not clear whether there were major changes and additions made in the money bill as proposed by President Buhari.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had mandated sub-committees to adopt the Executive submission of the budget in place of any ministry, department or agency that failed to turn up to defend their budgets.