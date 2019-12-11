<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate on Wednesday received the 2020 statutory budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

This was even as the upper chamber approved the report of the Conference Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on the Finance bill passed by the National Assembly recently.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter dated December 10, 2019 and addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, requested the National Assembly to consider the 2020 budget proposal of the FCTA.

Buhari, in his letter, explained that the request to the Senate was in compliance with Sections 121 and 299 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Sections 121 and 299 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith, the 2020 statutory budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Meanwhile, the upper chamber also on Wednesday referred President Buhari’s request for the confirmation of the Chairman and Members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to the Senate Committee on Finance.

It also referred the President Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Edward Lametek Adamu as Chairman, Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to the same committee for further legislative action.

The Committee, which is chaired by Senator Olamilekan Adeola, is expected to submit its report on December 18, 2019, before the National Assembly adjourns on Thursday for the Christmas break.