<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate on Tuesday received six aviation sector bills from President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and passage into law.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read on the floor during plenary.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 58 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I formally request that the following Six (6) Bills be considered for passage into law by the Senate.

“The bills are: Civil Aviation Bill, 2019; Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Bill, 2019; Nigerian College of Airspace Management Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2019; Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2019; Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2019; and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Establishment) Bill, 2019.”

The Senate President, after reading the letter, directed the clerk to ensure that the bills are gazetted and distributed to Senators.

The Senate also on Tuesday swore-in Abdullahi Danbaba as Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District.

The lawmaker was sworn-in at 10:55am immediately after the adoption of the votes and proceedings of Thursday, November 14, 2019, by the upper chamber.

The oath was administered by the Clerk of Senate, Nelson Ayewoh.

The Senate President, after the lawmaker was sworn in, directed the Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu to “give him a befitting seat”.

The Court of Appeal Sokoto Division on October 30, 2019, returned Senator Ibrahim Danbaba of the Peoples Democratic Party as Senator representing Sokoto South in the National Assembly.

Justice Fredrick Oho set aside the judgment delivered by Sokoto State Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed the appellant’s petition in favour of the respondent, Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal of the All Progressive Congress (APC).