The report on the 2018 budget has been laid before the senate.

The report was laid on Tuesday by Danjuma Goje, chairman of the senate’s appropriation committee.

The national assembly had promised to pass the N8.6 trillion budget on April 24 but it failed to do so.

Thereafter, on May 3, the house of representatives promised to pass the budget the following week.

“By next week, everything about the budget will be treated and passed,” Abdulrazak Namdas, spokesman of the lower legislative chamber, had said.

But the report on the budget was not laid in either of the chambers. The senate did not sit on the Thursday of that week.

On May 7, Senate President Bukola Saraki, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, told journalists that the bill would be laid “early next week”.

He had said: “Well, hopefully, it should be laid this week. If it can’t be laid this week, early next week but we are hoping it will be laid this week.”