The Nigerian Senate is set to conduct the much expected public hearing on the anti-social media bill on Monday, 9th of March 2020.

The bill sponsored by Senator Musa Sani from Niger State was referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, on Tuesday, November 20 last year for further legislative input.

The panel chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele ought to have conducted the public hearing and submit its report within four weeks which ended since December 20, 2019.





However, Senator Opeyemi said it was delayed because of his committee’s preparations for the public hearing on the sexual harassment bill.

However, a copy of the letters of invitations sent out to stakeholders indicated that the public hearing will hold at one of the Senate halls by 10 am tomorrow.

According to the letter, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, will declare the event open while critical stakeholders including the media have been invited to express their views.