The Senate has introduced a bill which seeks to establish a federal government agency to check hate speech in the country.

The bill, sponsored by a former Senate spokesperson, who is now the Deputy Senate Whip, Sabi Abdullahi, passed first reading on the floor of the red chamber on Tuesday.

It is titled National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches (Estb., etc) Bill 2019.

A similar bill sponsored by Abdullahi in the 8th Senate prescribed among others, death by hanging for anyone found guilty of the offence.