The Senate on Wednesday asked its ad hoc committee probing the recent Rivers State explosion to extend its scope to last week’s pipeline explosion which occurred in Ijegun area of Lagos State.

The red chamber took the decision at plenary in view of the similarities and occurrence of the two incidents within the same period.

These were part of the resolutions of the upper legislative chamber on a motion on the Ijegun pipelines explosion moved by Senator Solomon Adeola.

The Senate also directed its Committee on Petroleum Resources, when constituted, to intensify efforts on the Petroleum Industry Bill to discourage vandalisation of oil pipelines

The senators observed a minute’s silence in honour of Nigerians who lost their lives in the Ijegun explosion.

They also mandated the Senate leadership to send a condolence letter to the people and government of Lagos State over the disaster.

They also urged the National Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Ministry of Health to urgently come to the aid of families in distress at Ijegun and environs.

They also asked the government agencies to attend to the medical needs of those that were hospitalised.

The lawmakers also directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company to improve their security architecture for their pipelines.

The agencies were also asked to reconsider the engagement of communities and local vigilantes in such architecture.

Adeola had earlier noted the disastrous pipeline explosion in Ijegun, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, in the early hours of Thursday, July 4th.