Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has assured that the legislature will work with the Executive to ensure that the Armed Forces are properly resourced and motivated.

He added that the N895 billion supplementary budget recently forwarded to the National Assembly by the Presidency for purchase of military equipment and COVID-19 vaccines, would be expeditiously considered and passed, and that more funds would be appropriated for the military in 2022 budget.

The Senate President spoke when he led a delegation on a visit to the Acting Chief Medical Director of the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna (44NARHK), Colonel Stephen Onuchukwu.

He said: “The country’s mounting security would expose the military personnel to different forms of injuries, thus the need for more medical facilities to cater for the needs of wounded soldiers.

"We can't expect so much from you and give you little. That will be unfair.





“Our Armed Forces deserve the support of all Nigerians. We have to give them adequate resources to protect the country because everything needs peace and security,” he said.

This is as the Senate donated N10million to some Wounded In Action (WIA) soldiers undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Nigeria Army on Saturday revealed that it was facing serious challenges providing cutting edge medical care to 7, 403 soldiers wounded since the start of the counter-insurgency war in the Northeast.

It also disclosed that several thousands of military personnel have been maimed in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorist group.

This came from Acting Chief Medical Director of the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna (44NARHK), Colonel Stephen Onuchukwu.

Colonel Onuchukwu who said some of the wounded Soldiers are maimed for life, added that “those in this category are the ones with spinal cord injury being assisted with Urethral Implant for them to urinate.