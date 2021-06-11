Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Friday reacted to the recent suspension of Twitter operations in the country.

Speaking at a media briefing to mark the second anniversary of the Ninth Assembly, Lawan said Nigeria and Twitter need each other.

He called for an amicable resolution of the feud with Twitter.

He said: “Our belief is that Nigeria needs Twitter just as Twitter needs Nigeria. Our expectation is that we will be able to resolve this issue. But beyond that, I am optimistic and I believe that all of us would have learnt our lessons. ”





Lawan gave assurance that the nation would overcome its security challenges.

He said: “I believe this is the worst level we could get to. We cannot go beyond this level, it could only be better.

“I believe we are going to have a reversal of this situation very soon. We shouldn’t despair, we shouldn’t be despondent. We should have hope and optimism that our situation will be better.”