The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, swore in a 12-member ad hoc committee to liaise with the management of the National Assembly on housekeeping issues

The committee, which has as Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, is expected to work out the allocation of seats in the chamber as well as the allocation of offices to the senators.

The committee whose assignment starts immediately, according to Lawan, will work with the Clerk of the Senate.

The committee is expected to submit its report within two weeks.

Meanwhile, the upper chamber has adjourned for two weeks to enable the management of the federal parliament to come up with acceptable arrangements for the lawmakers’ office accommodation

They will resume on July 2.